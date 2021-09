The women’s soccer team took the turf at Rotch Field on Saturday for their first regular-season game since 2019, a 2-1 victory over Plymouth State. The Lions almost found themselves playing catch-up after Plymouth found the back of the net in the first 15 minutes of the game, but the goal was waived off due to an offsides call on Plymouth. The momentum of the game shifted in favor of Emerson after the near deficit.

