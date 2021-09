"Den of Thieves," a remake of "Heat" for dirtbags, is still getting a sequel. That sequel was announced all the way back in 2018, yet we haven't heard much of it since then. But in a new interview, "Den of Thieves" star Gerard Butler has revealed that the sequel is "supposed to shoot early next year." In the first film, a group of corrupt, beer-swilling cops goes up against a gang of bank robbers. It was very silly and also pretty damn entertaining, and I, for one, can't wait for "Den of Thieves 2."

