Life as Eastern’s student executive vice president

Goshen College seeks applicants for an experienced leader to serve as the full-time Vice President for Finance. The vice president serves as the chief financial officer for the college, is a member of the President’s Cabinet and actively engages with diverse constituents of the college, both internal and external, on fiscal and strategic matters. The vice president closely collaborates with the president and other vice presidents to set financial priorities, facilitate strategic plans including the campus master plan, manage the budget, and report financial data to appropriate audiences. The vice president is responsible for overseeing the Accounting Office, Facilities and contracts for auxiliary services (bookstore and dining). The vice president embraces and strives to provide an excellent student learning environment aligned with Goshen’s vision, mission, Christ-centered core values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

GOSHEN, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO