Moravian Football Staff to Participate Coach to Cure MD Program on September 25
WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the 14th year, college football coaches nationwide including the Moravian University staff will join in support of the Coach To Cure MD program, held during games of Saturday, September 25, 2021 when the Greyhounds host No. 18 Johns Hopkins University for a 1:00 p.m. Centennial Conference kickoff at Rocco Calvo Field. The annual effort has raised more than $2.1 million to battle Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne).moraviansports.com
