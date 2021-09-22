CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Moravian Football Staff to Participate Coach to Cure MD Program on September 25

moraviansports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – For the 14th year, college football coaches nationwide including the Moravian University staff will join in support of the Coach To Cure MD program, held during games of Saturday, September 25, 2021 when the Greyhounds host No. 18 Johns Hopkins University for a 1:00 p.m. Centennial Conference kickoff at Rocco Calvo Field. The annual effort has raised more than $2.1 million to battle Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne).

moraviansports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Berry
Person
Pat Fitzgerald

Comments / 0

Community Policy