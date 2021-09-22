Kheradvar and Team to Develop Origami-inspired Transcatheter Heart Valve for Young Children
Sept. 22, 2021 - Inspired by the folding concepts used in origami, UC Irvine’s Dr. Arash Kheradvar is developing a growth-accommodating pulmonary valve for transcatheter implantation in young children born with heart disease. Approximately 1 million children are living with congenital heart defects in the U.S., and most of these children are born with varying degrees of pulmonary valve abnormalities that eventually require a valve replacement.engineering.uci.edu
Comments / 0