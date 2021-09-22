CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Kheradvar and Team to Develop Origami-inspired Transcatheter Heart Valve for Young Children

uci.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 22, 2021 - Inspired by the folding concepts used in origami, UC Irvine’s Dr. Arash Kheradvar is developing a growth-accommodating pulmonary valve for transcatheter implantation in young children born with heart disease. Approximately 1 million children are living with congenital heart defects in the U.S., and most of these children are born with varying degrees of pulmonary valve abnormalities that eventually require a valve replacement.

engineering.uci.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Irvine, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Valve#Congenital Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Origami#Uc Irvine#R21#Nichd#Transcatheter

Comments / 0

Community Policy