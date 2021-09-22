CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAISD Searching for a new Superintendent While adjusting to TEA Guidelines

By Lena Lopez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most of you already know, our Superintendent, Mr. Pedro Martinez, will leave us at the end of the month and return home to Chicago. So this week, our SAISD board will be interviewing for a new superintendent. So, parents, I encourage you to email any questions to our district board trustee Ms. Perry at (aperry2@saisd.net). We must let her know what we’re looking for in a new superintendent. We need to ensure that the next superintendent will help all of our teachers, students, staff, and communities with every aspect of the educational process.

