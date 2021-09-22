CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fall Hiking In New England

WBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the first day of fall, and there's nothing quite like fall in New England, with the leaves changing and the temperature and humidity finally dropping. All of which make for great hiking, either alone or with friends and family - especially when you bring the right snacks. We...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

New England Fall Foliage Guide 2021: Maps, Peak Color Forecast and More

Fall is in the air! We are starting to feel the cooler, less-humid air occasionally as the season changes. And it is beginning to look like autumn as the leaves start their changeover to the brilliant colors New England proudly displays to tourists everywhere. This season our foliage forecast is...
ENVIRONMENT
5280.com

Seeking Fall Foliage? Try These 3 Vail Hike and Picnic Pairings

How to complement your day exploring leaf-loaded trails with a splurge-worthy, professionally packed picnic. Hiking under fiery, flickering aspens and breaking bread on a gilded mountainside under a crisp, bluer-than-blue sky is a Colorado fall rite of passage. You can already catch glimpses of color-changing foliage in the Vail and Summit County areas, but the beauty is predicted to peak between September 17 and October 1, making it an ideal time for a high-country hike and picnic. More interested in exploring than shopping, cooking, and packing? Head out on the following leaf-loaded trails and call on these elite Vail Valley picnic designers for a no-fuss fall day.
VAIL, CO
101.9 The Rock

WOLFE IN THE WILD: Hike This Aroostook County Volcano For Massive Fall Foliage Views

These hikes feature Big County views, perfect for leaf-peeping. Looking for massive views in the Crown of Maine? We have two for you that are well worth the drive. Whether you take Route 11, or Route 1 to 163, it's a gorgeous drive. Route 11 will soon be ablaze with fall colors, which you'll see in all its glory if you drive to the bonus hike we've added to give you a full day of hiking.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
arlenbennycenac.com

2021 Fall Hikes For Your Next Trip

One of the best times to experience a hike is in a season where the weather conditions are not overbearingly hot, humid, or otherwise terrible, making fall the perfect time to lace up your backpack, grab your water bottle, and lace up your hiking boots. And now, it’s never been easier to take advantage of the season and the beautiful landscapes across the continent with Travel + Leisure’s curated list of the best 2021 North American fall hikes to be experienced.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
GW Hatchet

Escape the city with these fall hikes

As fall weather starts to roll in, head outside of the city to explore beautiful natural parks and trails around the DMV. Take a break from your busy schedule and spend some time in nature to rejuvenate yourself as the semester gets into full swing. Whether you’re looking for a challenging hike or just need a peaceful walk in the forest, we’ve compiled plenty of options for you to get some space from the commotion of the city.
TRAVEL
Boston Globe

What experts are saying about the 2021 fall foliage season in New England

"There's always good color every single year. Don't have FOMO for leaf peeping." The region’s warm weather means foliage season will begin later this year, according to meteorologist David Epstein. “It’s been a really warm September,” he said. “So that’s going to slow things down this year.”. The region generally...
POLITICS
mommypoppins.com

12 Fall Hikes near Washington, DC to See Fall Foliage

12 Fall Hikes near Washington, DC to See Fall Foliage. With the leaves bursting into beautiful reds, oranges, yellows, and golds, fall is one of the most beautiful times to live in and visit the DC area. And one great way to view fall foliage is to pull on your hiking shoes and hit the trails. To help you do just that, we've created a list of fall hikes near Washington, DC that offer some of the best views of fall foliage in the DC area.
TRAVEL
Newsday

Where to take fall, winter hikes on Long Island

Hiking is not just an autumn activity. This winter, the foot traffic continues apace on nature trails from Woodbury to Orient Point, as hikers brave the elements, equipped with sturdy shoes, thermal layers and social-distancing smarts. "During the pandemic, hiking became extremely popular and was discovered by many Long Islanders....
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Temperature#Wildlife Sanctuary#Mass Audobon West#Vista Loop#Lime Kiln Farm
milevalue.com

Anatomy of an Award: Exploring New England

MileValue is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
LIFESTYLE
newyorkfamily.com

Kid-Friendly and Easy Fall Hikes In and Near New York City in 2021

Fall is here, and as the season changes from warm to cool, you may want to take a hike, like walking a trail sort of hike. Luckily there are many trails in and near NYC! And while this fall season we still need to keep a bit of distance due to COVID (check the website for all safety measures), the hiking grounds are open. So pack up -bring a sweatshirt as it is starting to cool down a bit and visit a nearby trail where anyone at any skill level can walk or stroll!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

9 Massachusetts hiking trails to tackle this fall

Take in the fall foliage "in all its breathtaking glory." Hikers looking for worthwhile trails beneath dazzling canopies of color this fall have plenty of options in Massachusetts. “Fall foliage season is a great time to be anywhere in New England, but it is especially beautiful here in Massachusetts where...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Daily Athenaeum

Seven places to hike in Morgantown this fall

Fall is a special time of year in wild and wonderful West Virginia. Stunning foliage and moderate temperatures attract natives, students and tourists alike to the great outdoors of the state. The Morgantown area has a nice variety of hiking trails that are accessible to anyone looking to spend some quality time in nature and get active.
MORGANTOWN, WV
outdoors.org

Fall Foliage Waterfall Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on this photographic journey staying one night, Sunday, at Zealand Falls Hut followed by a hike past four distinctly different cascades on Monday in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage season. Our hike out will be 11 miles so participants must have recent experience hiking similar distances over uneven trail. Sunday we will hike 2.7 miles to Zealand Falls Hut. Zealand Falls Hut provides rustic bunk room accommodations. No pillows or blankets will be provided this year due to Covid precautions. Participants must bring their own sleeping bag, lunch, and snacks. Dinner and Breakfast are included, prepared by the hut "Croo". The hut is not heated and has cold running water and composting toilets. We can do an optional 1.3 mile hike up to Zeacliff that afternoon. Monday we will hike 11 miles out via the Ethan Pond trail stopping at Thoreau Falls, Ripley Falls, and Aresthusa Falls. We would like to be able to enjoy this beautiful hike with some opportunity to take photographs so please plan to spend the entire day Monday. Bring lunch and snacks. Covid policy per AMC policy. If you have any cold or Covid symptoms please refrain from coming. See refund policy. In addition to a sleeping bag bring rain gear- tops and bottoms, synthetic warmth layer: fleece or puffy, long underwear, 2 pairs of socks, warm hat, gloves/mittens ie clothing for the weather. two lunches, snacks, waterproof hiking shoes/boots, toiletries, camaraderie and your sense of humor.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 5.5 miles in 3.5 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
mainebiz.biz

Goodwill Northern New England

Goodwill Northern New England’s vision is that everyone can achieve and maintain personal stability with the help of Goodwill’s holistic approach to services and employment. We have a goal of moving 10,000 people in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont into personal stability by 2027. Fundraising Events / Opportunities. Throughout the...
CHARITIES
Narcity

7 Toronto Fall Hikes That Will Take You Through A Red & Gold Wonderland

Lace up your boots, because these Toronto trails are worth adventuring along this fall. You can wander beneath a canopy of leaves, soak up city views, and enjoy the crips autumn air at these spots. Get your hiking buddies together and explore a red and gold wonderland this season. Glen...
LIFESTYLE
Z-Rock 107.7

Eight Wisconsin Hikes That Will Immerse You In the Beauty of Fall

Some people love Fall for the pumpkin spice concoctions that emerge during this time of the year. Other people love Fall because it's hoodie and apple orchard comeback time. Most people love Fall the most because of its colors, and if that's the boat you fall in, grab your hiking shoes now and let's go explore Fall beauty at its finest in Wisconsin this year!
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy