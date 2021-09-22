It is Jordbruksdagarna time in Bishop Hill
BISHOP HILL, Ill. — Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival, Jordbruksdagarna, will take place Sept. 25-26. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors and hands-on activities for the children all over the village during the 49th Jordbruksdagarna — Swedish for “earth work days” — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities and music are all free.www.agrinews-pubs.com
