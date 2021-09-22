CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Hamilton to host special benefit show at Bridgestone with music, skating

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigure skating icon and Williamson County resident Scott Hamilton will host an all-star night of music and skating performances as part of the 5th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends live from Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 21 (5 p.m. CT show time), per a release. Tickets are now available at ticketmaster.com...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

