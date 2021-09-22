CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo 2020’s legacy: What does it mean for global sport?

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As the first Games to take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, many were worried that the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics was going to be something of a damp squib. But by the end of the summer, it had earned a different attitude from sceptics owing to its passionate performances and welcome focus on social and environmental issues. So, what impression has this unique Olympics made on the world of global sport going forward?

