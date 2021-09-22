Online gaming: Playing slots and making the most of it

Buying a PlayStation 5 is not easy. Chronic chip shortages mean Sony is struggling to make enough consoles to meet demand, so the ones that do hit store shelves are snapped up immediately. Yet little of the console's scarcity has little to do with must-play exclusives. People want the PS5 because it's an elusive new PlayStation, not to play any particular cutting-edge video games. Titles like Ratchet and Clank and Returnal are great buys for existing PS5 owners, but not games most people could justify buying a brand new console to try.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO