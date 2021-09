Marble Falls Varsity Cross Country won the Hays HS Invitational with 53 points over Austin HS on Sept. 17. Sam Valdez reasserted his continuing improvement with a strong showing. Sam led his team in the most aggressive display of team running. The boys have stepped up their training consistency and intensity in addition to taking care of the details of sleep hydration and nutrition when they are not running. This attention to the details is starting to pay dividends. Sam started the push to the front and the other guys get into his slip stream drawing energy from each other.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO