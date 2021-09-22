CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron City, GA

Chuck Parker Miller

Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Parker Miller, 64, of Iron City, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery near Iron City, GA with Rev. Scott Messer officiating. Interment will follow New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The employees of G & M Electrical Contractors will serve as honorary pallbearers. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines.

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron City, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
County
Seminole County, GA
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Dougherty High School#Llc
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts

The debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates has spilled into the NBA, exposing divisions within the league over how to keep players safe from the fast-spreading virus. While around 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated — significantly higher than the U.S. vaccination rate — some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy