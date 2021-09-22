Chuck Parker Miller
Chuck Parker Miller, 64, of Iron City, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery near Iron City, GA with Rev. Scott Messer officiating. Interment will follow New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The employees of G & M Electrical Contractors will serve as honorary pallbearers. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines.www.albanyherald.com
