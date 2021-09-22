CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Hugh Don Black

Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Don Black, age 89, of Albany, Georgia, passed away September 16 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Don was born on November 15, 1931 in Toccoa, Georgia. He was a graduate of Toccoa High School and attended Piedmont College. After leaving Toccoa, he lived in Decatur Georgia. Most of his life was spent in Albany. For forty-nine years he worked as a court reporter for the State Board of Workers' Compensation. He retired at the age of 80. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed greeting fellow worshipers at the front door for early service. He always had a piece of candy for the little ones. A deep love of God and his family came first in his life, followed by his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He was preceded in death by his mother Louise Black, dear brothers Dan and James, and his first wife Louise Crowe Black.

