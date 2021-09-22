CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The County of San Luis Obispo Releases New Campaign to Encourage Water Conservation, as Drought State of Emergency Continues to Expand

 4 days ago

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works (County) created the new campaign featuring unique, upbeat messages to encourage and promote water conservation. The campaign forgoes the standard conservation metrics and facts; relying instead on a variety of creative reminders and ideas to save water. The County drew inspiration from Denver Water’s highly acclaimed “Use Only What You Need” campaign that ran until 2016.

