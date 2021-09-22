McLean-Litman Funeral Service, Douglas, Georgia is saddened to announce the death of Mr. Robert "Bobby" Winkfield, Jr. Mr. Winkfield formally of Albany, Georgia who made his home in Riverdale, Georgia passed on September 18, 2021. Due to circumstances surrounding the ill effects of the Coronavirus, the family will conduct a private graveside ceremony in Riverside Cemetery on September 25, 2021, at 11:00. All attendees are asked to wear masks and adhere to the guidelines of the CDC. The public may pay their respects on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm at J.L. Litman Funeral Home 1202 E Clark Albany, GA. Final Arrangement Entrusted to McLean-Litman Funeral Service 303 East Cherry Street Douglas, Georgia 912-384-1822. The graveside service will be live-streamed via Litman Funeral Services Facebook page at 11:00 on Saturday, September 25, 2021.