Politics

Notice of Petition and Hearing 9/22/21

 4 days ago

In the Matter of the Estate of Dallas L. Graves, Decedent. Notice is hereby given that on September 2, 2021, Jane Graves fi led a Petition for Order Determining Decedent Died Intestate, Determining Heirship and Decedent’s Interest in Real Property and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative. A copy of the petition is on file with the clerk of the court and may be reviewed upon request.

Notice to Water Users 9/15/21

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 12, 2021 either electronically using the Division's on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801) 538- 7240 for additional information.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
Notice: Millard Co. Comm. 9/15/21

Notice is hereby given that on September 7, 2021, the Millard County Commission adopted Ordinance 21-09-07 amending Title 3, Chapter 2, Transient Room Tax, of the Millard County Code. Summary of Ordinance: This ordinance increases the transient room tax rate within the County, from 3.0% to 4.25%, as authorized by Utah Code Ann. § 59-12-301.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing 9-27

Public Hearing The McClellanville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Town Hall, 405 Pinckney Street in accord with Section 2.4 of the Town's Zoning and Land Development regulations, the Planning Commission will be considering a request to annex a 2.85-acre tract known as TMS# 744-00-00-291as shown on a plat recorded by Charleston County ROD office in Plat Book L21, Pages 0157-0158. In accord with Sections 2.4 and 13.4.2, the Commission will also consider making a recommendation for the same property to be annexed with a possible zoning designation as Residential. Please call Town Hall for further information (843)887-3323. Any interested party may be heard orally or in writing at the public hearing. AD#1960593.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Announcement of Appointment and Notice to Creditors 9/22/21

Probate Number: 213700029 IN THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF MILLARD COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH, IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KAY WOOD DAVIS, Deceased. BRETT POULSEN, whose address is 13434 South Shaggy Mountain Road, Herriman, Utah 84096, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, P. MATTHEW MUIR, at the following address: 170 South Main Street, Suite 1500, Salt Lake City, UT 84101; or (3) fi e their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Millard County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred. Date of first publication: September 22, 2021.
UTAH STATE
Fox News

3 Vermont state troopers resign after scheming to create 'fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards'

Three Vermont state troopers resigned after they got caught in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, the Vermont State Police announced Tuesday. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10, one day after another trooper became aware of their alleged actions and reported them to supervisors. The Department of Public Safety then began an investigation, leading to David Pfindel's resignation on Sept. 3.
VERMONT STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

