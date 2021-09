Meet Hannah Ross! Hannah is originally from North Carolina but she has lived in Fernandina for almost 20 years! Her husband Kevin Ross is a paramedic with the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and they have twin three year old girls. Previously, Hannah was an engineer and conference service coordinator for Omni Amelia Island. Hannah is joining the Parks and Recreation Department and will be taking the lead on special event permitting for the City. We are so happy to have her!

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO