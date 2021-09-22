CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. Historical Commission to Meet via Conference Call Sept. 22

 6 days ago

The North Carolina Historical Commission will hold their regular meeting via conference call Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. The commission will consider a request for placement of historic markers at the House in the Horseshoe and Ft. Dobbs state historic sites, review a list of items recommended to be added into or removed from the collections of the divisions of State History Museums and State Historic Sites, and hear staff reports. Listen to the meeting via Livestream at https://www.youtube.com/ncculture.

