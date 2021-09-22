Durango Fall Classic: Defiant Defenders

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the pint-sized power packs that wear “the other color jersey” just don’t get enough love. We love big kills, and stuff blocks, but there are some incredible athletes that initiate the sequences that make these events possible, and are there to clean up the messes when someone gets rejected, or a blocker decides to take line on a solo attempt….you know who you are. The DFC featured some incredibly talented and gritty defensive specialists who we’ll turn our spotlight to today!