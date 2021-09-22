Dire need for senior fitness space

As a resident-business owner in Wilbraham who has instructed many fitness classes and special events at our senior center, I share with urgency that we are in dire need of a larger facility with appropriate spaces for the activities held in town. I am in awe of the skill it has taken for staff to finagle events successfully in such a tiny environment. The current conditions are uncomfortable at best and hazardous at worst. There is not nearly enough accommodation to safely host events in the two to three cramped activity rooms available.