CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilbraham, MA

Dire need for senior fitness space

thereminder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a resident-business owner in Wilbraham who has instructed many fitness classes and special events at our senior center, I share with urgency that we are in dire need of a larger facility with appropriate spaces for the activities held in town. I am in awe of the skill it has taken for staff to finagle events successfully in such a tiny environment. The current conditions are uncomfortable at best and hazardous at worst. There is not nearly enough accommodation to safely host events in the two to three cramped activity rooms available.

www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Wilbraham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Senior Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy