After School Issues

Wilbraham is considered by many to be a great place to live. The schools are excellent, the police station is new, the Fire Department is renovated. The emergency equipment available is state of the art. More importantly, these resources are staffed with dedicated, top-notch individuals who are committed to providing quality services to residents and to all who are “passing though.” The teachers and administrators in the schools are credentialed and committed. The schools produce students who go on, both near and far, to improve the lives of others, contribute to the economy and support local businesses.