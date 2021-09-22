CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

State Trooper on Detail Makes Gun Arrest on Pike in BoSton

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday Trooper Jacob Hass, assigned to the Troop H Community Action Team, was working a road construction detail on Route 90 eastbound at mile marker 132 in Boston. The detail setup was clearly marked with traffic cones and a gradual lane closure with actively lit signage. Shortly after 3 a.m. Trooper Hass observed a blue Acura sedan strike numerous traffic cones and enter the closed lanes in an attempt to pass a tractor trailer. The vehicle was traveling at a speed far greater than the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour nearly striking the cruiser as well as a Mass DOT truck stopped in the detail setup. Additionally, there were numerous members of the construction crew actively working while on foot. Trooper Hass caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, stopping the Acura as it entered the Prudential Tunnel.

liveboston617.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Tunnels#Trooper Jacob Hass#Acura#Mass Dot#The Prudential Tunnel#Bishop#Troopers#Boston Municipal Court#Arraig

Comments / 0

Community Policy