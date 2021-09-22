State Trooper on Detail Makes Gun Arrest on Pike in BoSton

Last Friday Trooper Jacob Hass, assigned to the Troop H Community Action Team, was working a road construction detail on Route 90 eastbound at mile marker 132 in Boston. The detail setup was clearly marked with traffic cones and a gradual lane closure with actively lit signage. Shortly after 3 a.m. Trooper Hass observed a blue Acura sedan strike numerous traffic cones and enter the closed lanes in an attempt to pass a tractor trailer. The vehicle was traveling at a speed far greater than the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour nearly striking the cruiser as well as a Mass DOT truck stopped in the detail setup. Additionally, there were numerous members of the construction crew actively working while on foot. Trooper Hass caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, stopping the Acura as it entered the Prudential Tunnel.