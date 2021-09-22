CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stripe Adds a Revenue Recognition Tool for Merchants That Book Sales Over Time

By Peter Lucas
 4 days ago

Online payments powerhouse Stripe Inc. Tuesday introduced Stripe Revenue Recognition, an application intended to automate the mapping of money to a balance sheet. The development of Revenue Recognition was spurred by the accounting needs of merchants and businesses that are paid upfront for goods and services to be delivered in the future or over an extended period of time. These include software-as-a-service providers, SaaS, subscription, and e-commerce companies, all of which need to consolidate transactions in one place, appropriately categorize transactions, and automatically generate auditable reports.

