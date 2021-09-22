Tarrant County Public Health Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths. Sept. 22, 2021 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports 11 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Arlington who exceeded 90, a man from Mansfield in his 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, three women from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Hurst in his 50s, a man from Azle in his 50s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 40s, a man from Fort Worth in his 30s, and a man from Arlington in his 30s. All but one had underlying health conditions.