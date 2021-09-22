Concerts by the Creek

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3099 Sq. Ft. Country living at its best!! This home is located on 3.2 private acres with use of an additional 3+ acre reserve. Property is fenced and gated. Great floor plan with large family room with a stone fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast nook, large game room and office up, and attached guest suite. Recent updates include: roof 8/21, HVAC 2018, water heater 2018, and windows replaced with Double Strength 2018. Custom kitchen remodel in 1/21 with cabinets, granite, and appliances. Private attached guest suite with living room, bedroom, bath, and separate entrance. Detached oversized two car garage with stairs to floored 2nd floor that can easily be finished out. Barn with electricity, canopy, porch, and 3 compartments. Two spacious covered porches, a flagstone patio, grill and smoker to enjoy the outdoors. Community lake, two parks, and nature/bridle trails. Quiet country location yet minutes from all the amenities.
