With the season of Oktoberfest already upon us, I thought this week I’d take a bit of a deep dive into that topical vat of beer. My subject choice this week also was prompted by some recent deliveries of a monthly Christmas present by my nephew, Joey, and his bride, Quinn, who got me some deliveries of 12 bottles of the frothy elixir, which, for my taste, is a whole lot better than that jelly-of-the-month club gift Clark Griswald got from his boss in that National Lampoon Christmas movie.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO