Comcast Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced the launch of the XiOne, a new global wireless streaming device currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and beginning its rollout in the United States to Xfinity Flex customers. In Europe, the XiOne enables the first delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers. The XiOne is the first Comcast connected streaming device that will be made available to all its global customers across Comcast’s Xfinity and Sky operations, and to its syndication partners.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0