Comcast Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device

You can get the Roku Ultra 4K media streaming device for as low as $62.99 at Target right now. The device is already just a straight $30 off at Target compared to other retailers like Amazon, although the deal has been matched by some retailers like Best Buy. However, if you sign up for Target Circle (which is free to join), you can clip this coupon to save an extra 10% on electronics. That's a one-time use thing but you might as well use it on something already on sale like this and get it for a crazy low price of $62.99. That 10% off deal expires Sept. 25.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO