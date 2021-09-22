LA Sheriff trashes RAND report on deputy gangs, refuses subpoena to talk to LASD Oversight Commission, & claims that County Counsel’s legal opinion on deputy gangs is laughable.
On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference in order to respond to the RAND Corporation’s long-awaited report released earlier this month in which the RAND researchers studied and analyzed the deputy subgroups — known by many as deputy gangs — that have plagued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a half century.witnessla.com
