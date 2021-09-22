LA Sheriff trashes RAND report on deputy gangs, refuses subpoena to talk to LASD Oversight Commission, & claims that County Counsel’s legal opinion on deputy gangs is laughable.

At least four “secret cliques or gangs” of sheriff’s deputies — with names like the Banditos and the Executioners — continue to operate and recruit within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, despite recent reforms intended to ban them. The persistence of illicit factions is described in a new report commissioned by L.A. County that rebukes a department that “either can’t or won’t” manage a problem that is undermining the legitimacy of the law enforcement agency, and has cost local taxpayers tens of millions of dollars to settle claims of recklessness, violence, and harassment. Conducted by the RAND Corporation on behalf of...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO