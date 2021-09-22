CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Double Mountain Releases 2021 Fresh Hop Beers

brewpublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 hop harvest comes to an end, Double Mountain Brewery announces the release of four Fresh Hop beers. The three usual killer releases return with Killer Green, Killer Red, and Killer Juicy. In addition to these three, Killer Fa La La La La will also be available in limited quantities.

brewpublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Samuel Adams releases beer so potent it's illegal in 15 states

Samuel Adams' latest version of its limited-quantity "Utopias" beer is so strong that the 28% alcohol content makes it illegal in 15 U.S. states. Released every two years, the 12th version of Utopias is barrel-aged and finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan's Balaton fruit, coveted by foodies for their tart-sweet flavor in pies, cherry preserves and wine. The potent brew will be commercially available starting October 11, Samuel Adams said in a statement on Thursday.
DRINKS
fox5atlanta.com

Snyder's of Hanover releases pretzel beer

Snyder's of Hanover has revealed a twisted new beer just in time for Oktoberfest. The company has teamed up with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company for Snyder's first-ever pretzel beer. It's called Snyder Bier and it's brewed with Snyder's of Hanover's pretzels. The beers are available for a limited time in...
FOOD & DRINKS
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Big hops: HAAS releases flowable hop product called Incognito, aimed at large flavor and low product loss and cleanup

HAAS continues to release both traditional and next generation hop products for craft brewers. In 2021, HASS of course expanded its portfolio of whole cones and pellets with the likes of Nelson Sauvin (a powerfully aromatic hop with unique and surprising flavors, ranging from fruity white wine to tropical notes) and Idaho Gem (a “found” hop of unknown lineage with sweet, fruit-forward aromatic oils and a relatively high alpha). Last year, HASS introduced Lupomax, a new concentrated lupulin pellet that delivers great hop flavors while reducing beer loss. Now there’s Incognito — an all-natural, flowable, hop product specifically designed to be used in the whirlpool — aimed at delivering the impactful, variety-specific flavor outcomes brewers want. From the press release:
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Mountain#Hops#Woodstock#Food Drink#Beverages#Fresh Hop#Owner Brewmaster#Centennials
pacificsandiego.com

Hop Talk: save the date for Untappd Beer Festival

Save the date for Untappd Beer Festival at Petco Park. Beer lovers: have you missed tasting events during the pandemic? Get your taste buds ready for Untappd Beer Festival, happening next monthat Petco Park. More than 70 breweries will take part in the stadium event hosted by Untappd, a social...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Post and Courier

On Tap: A guide to to Columbia’s 2021 fall beer releases

Prost, Columbia. It’s officially Oktoberfest season. That means it's time to expect Oktoberfest beers — yes, it's a celebration and a beer style. There are going to be German named things, from marzen to festbier and beyond, all over breweries and beer bars’ tap lists this season. It’s a terrific time for old-school beer drinkers or those looking to get away from the avalanche of sours and hazy IPAs.
COLUMBIA, SC
washingtonbeerblog.com

Reuben’s Brews releases GABF-winning Fresh Hop Hazealicious

Upon reviewing the results of the Fresh Hop Survey we conducted recently, I vowed to make an attempt to keep you informed about fresh hop beer releases and events. You seemed interested. To that line of thinking, today I share the word that Reuben’s Brews has now begun to roll out its fresh hop offerings for 2021. And…
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Brewbound.com

Griffin Claw Releases Collaboration Beer for World Down Syndrome Month

MICHIGAN – Griffin Claw Brewing Company has launched a collaboration beer initiative called TRI-21 Project, open to any brewery in the United States, to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome. TRI-21 will kick off in October, during World Down Syndrome Month, to raise support for GiGi’s Playhouse locations across the nation.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
craftbeeraustin.com

Austin Weekly Beer Releases and Events

Check out Austin craft beer releases that are happening around town this week. UPDATE: Real Ale Brewing announced on social media that they have decided to cancel this year’s anniversary party and Real Ale Ride that was scheduled for September 18th. New Beer Releases. New offerings from breweries that are...
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Joyride Brewing Company Announces Fresh Hop Festival Date

EDGEWATER, Colorado – Fresh Hop season is upon us! Joyride Brewing Company (2501 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater, CO 80214) is thrilled to host a Fresh Hop tap takeover with 14 participating craft breweries. Joyride’s Fresh Hop Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ten percent of sales from Fresh Hop beers on that day will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) to support their mission of promoting, protecting and propelling independent craft breweries in Colorado.
EDGEWATER, CO
newschoolbeer.com

Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for a 17-day Hop Harvest Celebration

Starting this Friday, September 17th there is a taproom and beer garden featuring ONLY Fresh Hop beers for the next 17 days. The Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest originated at the late lamented Burnside Brewing Co. and now takes up residence at one of Portland’s best food cart pods and patios the Prost! Marketplace on N. Mississippi and Skidmore from September 17 - October 3rd, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
phoenixmag.com

It’s Oktoberfest and Fresh Hop Season for Craft Breweries

Tis the season! Fall seasonal beers are back at many of our local craft breweries across the Valley and around Arizona. Whether you like the malty mouthfeel of an orange-hued Oktoberfest or the bitter bite of a blonde-shaded Fresh Wet Hop IPA, there is something in store for any suds sipper here in mid-September. Let’s dive into this week’s new releases. Drink responsibly.
PHOENIX, AZ
everout.com

Where to Find Fresh Hop Beers in Portland: 2021 Edition

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley and Willamette Valley, it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Since these creations are only here for an extremely limited time, we've rounded up a list of brews to try so you can make the most of the all-too-fleeting season. For more inspiration, check out our guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Portland and our food and drink guide.
DRINKS
pdxpipeline.com

Oregon Brewers Guild 2021 Portland Fresh Hop Festival | Huge Outdoor Venue, Food, Spaced Entry

Check out the participating breweries HERE – we will be updating the list daily. The Oregon Brewers Guild’s 17th Annual Portland Fresh Hops Festival will be returning in-person this October, albeit a bit different than previous years. The event, which has been held previously at the Oaks Park Amusement Park, will be moving to the Glendoveer Golf & Tennis driving range, with food options provided by Von Ebert Brewing. The event will be held on October 1st and 2nd.
PORTLAND, OR
People

Bud Light Will Release the First Zero-Carb Beer in Early 2022

Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, is calling it the "next generation of light beer" in a new report. But Light is about to get even lighter. Anheuser-Busch has announced it will release its first zero-carb beer called Bud Light Next in early 2022, according to CNN Business. They will be the first major brewing company to do so, too.
DRINKS
Z107.3

Beer List For Seventh Annual Bangor On Tap Released

Here's what's pouring at Bangor on Tap this weekend on the Bangor waterfront. Bangor On Tap is back this weekend. On September 18, beer lovers can sample more than 100 beers from some of Maine's and America’s best craft breweries. This year's event will be along the Bangor Waterfront. In addition to the brews, Bangor On Tap will feature delicious food, and live music from Fire & Ice and The Altar Boys.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Bull

How Can Yakima Get Free Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets? [PHOTOS]

After the devastation of having to cancel this beloved community event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Original Fresh Hop Ale Festival is back. Saturday, October 2nd, mark your calendar for an amazing evening of Fresh Hop Ales, Wine, Ciders, fantastic foods, live music, and more. Plus, this year's event will be taking place at a new venue, the SOZO Sports Complex.
YAKIMA, WA
inglewoodtoday.com

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. Pays Homage to the People of Inglewood and their Commitment to Serving the Community with Release of New Beer

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., the first Blackowned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA, is further cementing its dedication to the City of Inglewood through its brand mission of preserving culture, building community, and expanding the palate of consumers in the area. The commitment starts with the brewery laying roots...
INGLEWOOD, CA
newschoolbeer.com

The Best early season Fresh Hop Beers of 2021

The release of Fresh Hop beers every fall is the most exciting time of the year for many of us. The rise of small batch mobile canning operations has made it much easier to find fresh hop beers if you live in the Pacific Northwest. But…with well over 100 different fresh hop beers coming from Oregon breweries alone, it's hard to know which to try, especially as these beers can come at a premium markup often costing $5-$6 per can in Oregon. Partially for fun, and partially for research, the New School is gathering a group of beer journalists together to taste through the seasons crop and share the best. For this entry we tasted through 15 different beers, and found that personal preference on what you look for, and expect from a fresh hop beer can vary wildly.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy