Double Mountain Releases 2021 Fresh Hop Beers

The release of Fresh Hop beers every fall is the most exciting time of the year for many of us. The rise of small batch mobile canning operations has made it much easier to find fresh hop beers if you live in the Pacific Northwest. But…with well over 100 different fresh hop beers coming from Oregon breweries alone, it's hard to know which to try, especially as these beers can come at a premium markup often costing $5-$6 per can in Oregon. Partially for fun, and partially for research, the New School is gathering a group of beer journalists together to taste through the seasons crop and share the best. For this entry we tasted through 15 different beers, and found that personal preference on what you look for, and expect from a fresh hop beer can vary wildly.
