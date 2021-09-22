Microsoft Identifies a Phishing-as-a-Service Organization – DTH

Consumers will soon be able to log into their Microsoft Corp. accounts with methods other than entering their usernames and passwords. The new passwordless login methods, announced by Microsoft today, are set to roll out over the coming weeks. They will require the Microsoft Authenticator app to use. After downloading the app, a user must connect it to their Microsoft account and configure passwordless logins under the “Advanced Security Options” menu.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO