Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60616

BRAND NEW FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN! Welcome to Randall Crossings Promenade! Your new studio and one bedroom apartment community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and spacious closets! Secure building common area cameras, elevator, individual storage lockers, and secure Luxor package retrieval system! Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, ponds, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings Promenade is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need!
