Real Estate

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60616

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColossal Pilsen loft available for an October 1 move-in. Unit boasts a junior one bedroom pus one full bath and one half bath layout with a huge living room and laundry hook ups in unit. Tall ceilings provide an extra spacious feeling plus a living room with timber support give it a rustic feel. Extremely convenient to CTA and the expressway. Divvy Bikes, Zip cars within a block. Cats only, sorry no dogs!

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Albany Park, IL 60625

Two bedroom apartment in Albany Park close to the Kedzie Brown Line with HEAT included! Apartment features updated kitchen with dishwasher & microwave, spacious living room, queen size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, and deck. Laundry On Site. Enjoy a diverse array of restaurants along with close proximity to parks and the Chicago River. One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee $100 per Cat (2 Cats Max). Sorry No Dogs. $65 Application Fee. $350 Administrative / Move-in Fee ( Due at Time of Application).
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Check out this gut rehabbed condo quality duplex apartment down in the Bronzeville. Bedrooms aren't that large, however the amenities such as granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator). Central heat, central air, hardwood floors, brick loft wall, and two living spaces makes up for it. Back deck area and space to enjoy sitting out and have a nice BBQ. Laundry located in the building. Very clean and nice property from the interior to exterior. Income must be 3x the monthly rent and credit score must be a 615+ with no negative lines of credit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Perfect Location in Bell School District/North Center/St. Bens. 1200 square feet with a 3 season porch and a backyard!! Full Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, all matching silver appliances including a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Spacious Living room flows into the Dining room and foyer. The apartment was fully rehabbed a couple years ago with updated bathroom, electric, plumbing and heat. Stackable laundry hook-ups for in house laundry! Hard wood floors and high ceilings. The three-season porch is perfect for your hobbies and enjoying the sun shine. BBQ and garden in the back yard! Within Bell school district. Four blocks away from 2 brown line stops. Restaurants, cafes, shops, clubs - all at your doorstep. Walk to the Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks. This is the middle floor of a three flat building.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

912 Ridge Square #318

Available 10/001 is this beautiful Junior one bedroom situated in a delightful, park-like community is The Terrace of Elk Grove Village. Conveniently located just minutes from Chicago and O'Hare International Airport, eight boutique buildings offer a peaceful haven with amenities throughout and gracious floor plans. If you're looking for a welcoming place to call home, The Terrace of Elk Grove Village is the right choice. Call today and set up your personal tour.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

6305 Joliet Road #9

1 bedroom great location!!! has nice flooring through out with plenty of closet space . 2 parking spaces in the back . only pay electric . laundry room is right next to the unit . there is a app fee for credit and back ground anyone 18 or over.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
YOGA
bhhschicago.com

932 N Wood Street #2

West Town 2 bed 2 in boutique three unit building. Unit is freshly painted and features oak hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and large rear deck with natural gas grill. Both bedrooms well sized with primary suite featuring walk-in closet. Single oversized parking space available for $85 per month (can fit two compact cars tandem)! Walking distance to all that Augusta Blvd, Chicago Ave & Division Street have to offer and minutes to the El/bus and downtown. Pets welcome, limit one pet, aggressive breeds restricted and pet weight limit of 50lbs. Available October 1st!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1101 Ritter Street #212

BRAND NEW FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN! Welcome to Randall Crossings Promenade! Your new studio and one bedroom apartment community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and spacious closets! Secure building common area cameras, elevator, individual storage lockers, and secure Luxor package retrieval system! Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, ponds, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings Promenade is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

432 Elmwood Avenue #2

Good sized one bedroom with plentiful closet and storage space. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for a little breakfast area. Coin Laundry and large storage locker included. Convenient location near St Francis Hospital, walk to EL , Metra, and Ridge Ave buses. Near Lake, South Blvd beach, Main/Chicago Ave shopping district. Easy street parking. Pets okay. 200 non-refundable move-in fee, one month security deposit, 650 minimum credit score required, background/credit/eviction history and proof of employment required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
Curbed

The Lower East Side Tailor to the Scene

When friends visit Flynn McGarry’s restaurant, Gem, on the Lower East Side, he will often encourage them to check out the unassuming tailor with the tiny storefront two doors down. That’s where, for the past five years, Ramón Nuñez has been making the chef’s custom pants, shirts, and suits at prices he says are “way too cheap, always.” Before the pandemic, the tailor shop was relatively quiet, the clientele comprising mostly local residents and other people, like McGarry, who had heard about it through friends. Now, “everyone is going to him,” says McGarry. Most days, fashion editors and creative directors wait outside for their turn at Nuñez’s attentions. Where foot traffic to Gem used to bring new clients into the shop, now, McGarry jokes, “friends will only come say hi to me because they’re going to see him.”
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC7 Chicago

Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was fatally shot during a possible robbery Monday night on Chicago's Near West Side, officials said. The 57-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300-block of West Grenshaw Street about 8:30 p.m. when two suspects walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Longmeadow Parkway Sign Installation From West of IL 31 to East of IL 25

Starting this week, drivers may encounter intermittent daily lane closures along Longmeadow Parkway between White Chapel and IL Route 31 so that Kane County Division of Transportation personnel can safely install sign foundations. The lane closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for two...
TRAFFIC
bhhschicago.com

1061 Courtland Drive #1061

Gorgeous move-in ready 2 story townhome with open layout in the desirable district 96 and Stevenson High School! 1st floor bedroom/office with 2 suite arrangements in the 2nd floor. New kitchen and two new full bathrooms. Newer paint, lighting fixtures. Start enjoying this home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

65 E Monroe Street #4108

Stunning city views from high end contemporary 1BR in the loop. Features spacious 950sf floor plan, 10ft ceilings, espresso wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom kitchen with quartz counters and commercial grade appliances, laundry in unit and central heat-AC. The building features 24hr doorman, 49th floor common area amenities including lake views, indoor pool, outdoor jacuzzi, terrace, grills, business center, movie room and exercise room. Garage parking available through the building for $375. Owner prefers 18mo lease.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1201 E Long Valley Drive #1A

Move right in to this beautiful 2bedroom 1 bathroom garden unit in Long Valley complex. Featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, new sink, cabinets, updated bathroom, freshly painted & porcelain tile throughout! Rent includes heat, gas & water. Available October 1st.
REAL ESTATE

