Pending Services

Obituaries will be printed in The Shelbyville News exactly as they come from the funeral home. The Shelbyville News takes no responsibility for mistakes. Stanley H. Adkins, 74, of Brick, NJ: died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 12-3 p.m., at O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, NJ, the Memorial Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Freeman Family Funeral Homes, 819 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville.