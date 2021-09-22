News Flash
The City of Yorba Linda has launched the new MyCivic 311 Service Request Mobile App which allows residents to request repairs around the City. With just a few taps to the phone, users can report issues to the City including potholes, streetlights, report graffiti or missing street signs, and much more. The City is excited to launch this new app after listening to feedback from the community and receiving many requests for a solution optimized for mobile devices so that residents can report issues on the go.www.yorbalindaca.gov
