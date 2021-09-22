News Flash

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe City of Yorba Linda has launched the new MyCivic 311 Service Request Mobile App which allows residents to request repairs around the City. With just a few taps to the phone, users can report issues to the City including potholes, streetlights, report graffiti or missing street signs, and much more. The City is excited to launch this new app after listening to feedback from the community and receiving many requests for a solution optimized for mobile devices so that residents can report issues on the go.

xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
itechpost.com

Why is it Important to Browse The Internet With a VPN?

Browsing the internet is something that comes as second nature to more than half of the planet today. Officially, more than four billion people peruse the billions of web pages, services, and applications available online in 2021. To add to that, the majority of internet browsing takes place on the go via smartphones, today. Because the internet map has become so massive, it is time to look at ways in which to protect yourself, your data, and your identity online.
SlashGear

Android 12 update leak paints big future for foldable phones

We’re likely only days away from the arrival of Android 12, the next big version of Google’s mobile OS, but it looks like there may be a major follow-up update that adds some particularly notable features aimed at foldable devices. This update is currently referred to as Android 12.1, though that’s not an official name at this time. A leak … Continue reading
