The Best FIFA Men’s Player award is right around the corner and Chelsea fans have every right to be very excited. The prestigious award—which is handed out by FIFA—was previously known as the FIFA Ballon d’Or award from 2010 to 2015. In those years, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the award. In 2016, FIFA broke away from France Football and created the Best FIFA Men’s Player award. This prestigious award was first won by Ronaldo and last won by Robert Lewandowski. This year, however, the award may fall into the hands of a midfielder rather than a forward, and Chelsea fans will be hoping that their players get the recognition that they deserve.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO