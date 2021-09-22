Ruby Lee Rutledge Ray

Decatur, GA Ruby Lee Ray, age 98 of Decatur, died Monday, September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Franklin and Azilee Rutledge; husband, Otha James Ray; first husband, J.C. Hudson; second husband, Franklin McSwain; brothers, Paul Rutledge, Gary Rutledge; sisters, Anette Robinson, Betty Thompson, and Miriam Rutledge. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Bryan; grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Bryan, Daniel and Janice Bryan; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Patricia and Johnie Reade; step-son, Kenneth Ray; sister, Jeannette McAfee; brothers and sister-in-law, Tommy and Ethelene Rutledge, and Stewart Rutledge. Mrs. Ruby Ray retired after 30 years of service with Avon. She was an avid member of Glenn Haven Baptist Church. Ruby was a loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved everyone and everyone that met her loved her. Ruby was known by so many loving names such as Mama Ray, Granny, and Maw Maw. She was selfless and loved helping other people. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Seth Hon officiating; interment will follow at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.