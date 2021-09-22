CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

Ruby Lee Rutledge Ray

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecatur, GA Ruby Lee Ray, age 98 of Decatur, died Monday, September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Franklin and Azilee Rutledge; husband, Otha James Ray; first husband, J.C. Hudson; second husband, Franklin McSwain; brothers, Paul Rutledge, Gary Rutledge; sisters, Anette Robinson, Betty Thompson, and Miriam Rutledge. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Bryan; grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Bryan, Daniel and Janice Bryan; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Patricia and Johnie Reade; step-son, Kenneth Ray; sister, Jeannette McAfee; brothers and sister-in-law, Tommy and Ethelene Rutledge, and Stewart Rutledge. Mrs. Ruby Ray retired after 30 years of service with Avon. She was an avid member of Glenn Haven Baptist Church. Ruby was a loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved everyone and everyone that met her loved her. Ruby was known by so many loving names such as Mama Ray, Granny, and Maw Maw. She was selfless and loved helping other people. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Seth Hon officiating; interment will follow at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Conyers, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Ray#Ga#Scot Ward#Green Meadow Chapel#American Legion Rd
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts

The debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates has spilled into the NBA, exposing divisions within the league over how to keep players safe from the fast-spreading virus. While around 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated — significantly higher than the U.S. vaccination rate — some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy