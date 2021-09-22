CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Afghanistan, accountability and Maine’s congressional delegation

By John Frary
themainewire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee have sent a letter to the White House asserting that “the security and humanitarian crisis now unfolding in Afghanistan could have been avoided if you had done any planning.” This puts the Democratic administration on notice that it will have to defend itself. This is what happens when you have more than one political party in a country. It’s called partisanship.

www.themainewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Anchorage Daily News

Military leaders head to Capitol Hill for first public accounting of Afghanistan exit

WASHINGTON — The military leaders who oversaw the United States’ exit from Afghanistan head to Capitol Hill this week for two days of questioning, as lawmakers in both parties have lost patience with the Biden administration over the Americans and visa-bearing Afghans left behind. Back-to-back hearings with the Senate and...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
Axios

Top Pentagon officials contradict Biden on Afghanistan advice

Earlier this year that the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and that they believed withdrawing those forces would lead to the collapse of the Afghan military. Why it matters: Biden denied last month that his top military advisers wanted troops to remain in Afghanistan, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "No one said that to me that I can recall."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Gregory Meeks
AFP

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised President Joe Biden to keep American troops in Afghanistan and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. Milley said the Taliban "was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda," which plotted the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Republicans#The White House#Democratic#Democrats
New Jersey Globe

Menendez slaps Blinken on Afghanistan, demands ‘accountability’

New Jersey’s Bob Menendez isn’t giving President Joe Biden a pass on the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan just because they’re both Democrats. As chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez made that clear this morning when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared before his committee.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘Why haven’t you resigned?’ Tom Cotton asks Gen Milley over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Military officials defended the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan as Senators asked them about the advice they gave President Joe Biden and whether they thought that advice was heard.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asked Gen Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Central Command leader Gen Frank McKenzie about his previous assessment that the United States should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who served in Afghanistan, asked Gen Milley why he did not resign since he was only consulted on 25 August after the government...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Top Democrat threatens to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he refused to appear at Senate hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal: Blinken tells committee most of the $80bn of equipment left with Taliban is 'inoperable' and poses no threat to the US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday to answer for President Joe Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. But notably absent was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was also invited to appear. In his opening remarks on Monday, committee chair Sen. Bob Menendez said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Holding Biden accountable for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

America can never let happen again the grossly incompetent and politically driven decision-making that led to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The people who made or who advised those decisions—including the president of the United States—must be held fully accountable for the loss of lives, for abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, for the arming of the enemy with our military equipment, and for the fact that we are now less safe than we were 20 years ago when the war began.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy