Foreign Policy

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China. China...

The Independent

China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

China s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.”Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.Beijing long opposed the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US siblings under China exit ban head home after Huawei deal

An American brother and sister barred from exiting China since 2018 in an apparent bid to pressure their father to return and face criminal allegations have finally left the country, Beijing and Washington confirmed on Tuesday. It quoted the siblings saying they were being prevented from leaving to compel their father, a former executive at a Chinese state-owned bank, to return to the country and face criminal charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Zhao Lijian
CNN

Canada-China 'prisoner swap' soothes but doesn't resolve tensions

Canadian Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The strange and unpredictable...
POLITICS
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
New York Post

Cotton warns China engaged in cold war, urges Biden to act

China’s Communist leaders are engaging the US in a cold war, and President Biden must respond forcefully to the threat or face domination, Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an op-ed Monday. Cotton (R-Ark.) pointed to Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday in which he insisted that...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Indo Pacific#South China#East China#Ap#European#U N#Chinese#The U N General Assembly#Trans Pacific Partnership#The Indo Pacific#The White House#French#Anglo
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
WBAL Radio

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

TOKYO (AP) — The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington, and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea.
HEALTH
