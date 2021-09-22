CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards win 11th in row, best streak since 2001; stall Brewers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night. Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch...

11th-Inning Double By Detroit Ends Long, Scoreless Game & Brewers Win Streak

Neither team had scored before Detroit outfielder Derek Hill doubled in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday night. That knocked in the winning – and only – run in the Tigers 1-0 shutout of the Brewers while also stopping Milwaukee’s winning streak at five games in a row. Before...
Hill hits game-winning double in 11th, Tigers beat Brewers

DETROIT - (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and snapping the Brewers' five-game win streak. After the game, Hill had to try to explain to his teammates why he had slid...
Cards win 10th in row, beat Brewers to extend wild-card lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes with the bases loaded for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its lead in the playoff chase by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals increased their edge for...
Lester Outduels Peralta, and Cards Extend Winning Streak to Nine With 5-2 Win Over the Brewers

Ok folks, so I feel a little bad. Recaps have been a thing that regular readers have relied on over the years, especially those that are overseas and don’t get to watch on a regular basis or in a timely manner. My last recap was on May 24th, which just so happened to be the day that I took a new job with a well-known local criminal defense firm. In addition to feeling out the new responsibilities of the office, I’ve been traveling around both this state and Illinois to a degree that I haven’t in many years. It has been a bit of an adjustment period, and in addition to spinning my wheels thinking about what I have to do the next day, many nights I’ve been too exhausted to write a recap. Some nights, I’ve crashed before the game has been over, and for others, I’ve watched the game but didn’t necessarily have it in me to deliver a recap that I’ve customarily put together.
Cardinals winning streak: St. Louis records 11th victory in a row, clinches 14th consecutive winning season

The St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 11 games on Wednesday night after throttling the Milwaukee Brewers by a 10-2 final (box score). The Cardinals have now tied the National League's longest winning streak of the season, previously achieved by those same Brewers back in late June into early July. Additionally, the Cardinals have secured their 14th winning season in a row, all of which have occurred under president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
Cardinals Cruise to 11th Straight Win with 10-2 Blowout of Brewers

The Cardinals came into Wednesday looking to extend their winning streak to eleven in the third game of a four-game set with Milwaukee. Miles Mikolas started for the Cards and was excellent, throwing seven innings of two-run ball on 91 pitches. Brett Anderson’s night didn’t go nearly as well, as he and the Brewers' defense gave up six runs (two earned) before he was lifted with two outs in the second inning. The Cardinals would add four more throughout the game in their offensive onslaught that was aided by some shaky defense from the Crew. Of the ten runs allowed by Brewers pitchers, only five were earned. Justin and Andrew Miller both came out of the pen for an inning each for the Redbirds, closing the door on a 10-2 blowout for the Cardinals’ eleventh consecutive win.
Seeking 12th win in row, Cards' Adam Wainwright battles Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals will turn to veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright as they look to extend their winning streak and continue their playoff push by completing a four-game road sweep of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon. Wainwright (16-7, 2.89 ERA) will be opposed by right-hander Adrian Houser (9-6,...
Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games. On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one...
This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
