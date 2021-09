A Central High School senior received the best possible mark on the standardized test considered a display of academic proficiency by colleges in the U.S. The St. Joseph School District said Frederick Rivas-Giorgi attained a 36 out of 36 on the ACT. The district noted that only .334% of all test takers, or 5,579 in total, received that score in 2020. Rivas-Giorgi, also a 2021 National Merit semifinalist, is the only known local ACT perfect score recipient.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO