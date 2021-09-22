Florida nursing home vaccination rates among worst
COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes increased sixfold from mid-July to late August, to their highest levels since last winter’s horrific peaks, a new analysis of government data by AARP finds. It shows that cases were concentrated among the unvaccinated, with residents who were not fully vaccinated three times as likely to contract the virus as those fully vaccinated. As cases surged, so did staffing shortages, which also hit their highest levels since winter.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
