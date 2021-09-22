How to manage hypertension with modern treatments
Being sedentary will raise your blood pressure. Researchers evaluated 28 older women with hypertension and made them exercise. They compared the results to 17 other women who maintained their normal (sedentary) lifestyle and did not exercise. They had them exercising routinely for nine months and their blood pressure numbers improved. Then they had them rest without any kind of training, and their markers all went to pot. Essentially, exercise helped to reduce both systolic and diastolic pressures, as well as resting heart rate but after sitting around, there were no longer any benefits.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0