Diseases & Treatments

How to manage hypertension with modern treatments

By SUZY COHEN Dear Pharmacist
 6 days ago

Being sedentary will raise your blood pressure. Researchers evaluated 28 older women with hypertension and made them exercise. They compared the results to 17 other women who maintained their normal (sedentary) lifestyle and did not exercise. They had them exercising routinely for nine months and their blood pressure numbers improved. Then they had them rest without any kind of training, and their markers all went to pot. Essentially, exercise helped to reduce both systolic and diastolic pressures, as well as resting heart rate but after sitting around, there were no longer any benefits.

Health

What Is Aspiration Pneumonia? Doctors Explain Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smart Life Tips

Bad breath smells indicates your kidneys failure

Bad breath can be the source of shame and frustration, which coincides with every exhalation. And while most of the time this unfortunate symptom can be treated with improved oral hygiene, including brushing, dental floss, and the acquisition of regular detergents, sometimes the cause is completely related to your dental habits. A new study found that in some rare cases a particular brand of bad breath could indicate a serious kidney condition.
Hutch Post

New Radiation Oncologist explains how treatment works

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Shirley Butler is the new Radiation Oncologist at Chalmers Cancer Center, part of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. Her job is different from those who do surgery or use chemotherapy as part of a cancer treatment regimen. "We don't do any cutting," Butler said. "It's all through...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypertension#Kidneys#Drugs#Migraine#Exercise#Lancet#Ace#Arb#Calcium Channel Blockers
healio.com

Poorer outcomes in patients with pulmonary hypertension in COPD

Patients with pulmonary hypertension in COPD had worse clinical status and poorer outcomes compared with those with idiopathic pulmonary artery hypertension, according to findings published in Chest. “The clinical importance of pulmonary hypertension associated with COPD has been documented in several studies that demonstrated the independent prognostic role of pulmonary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cryotherapy insurance: Managing risks for a new and experimental treatment

Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, has only become a more widely embraced wellness practice in the United States in the last decade. It is used primarily in sports medicine and physical therapy to assist with pain relief, muscle healing, and reducing inflammation, but it has also been used to treat chronic pain and has been touted for everything from facials to weight loss and cellulite trimming.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Risk for incident heart failure up with prepregnancy hypertension

(HealthDay)—Women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP), with or without prepregnancy hypertension, have an increased risk for incident heart failure, according to a study published in the Sept. 7 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association. Angela M. Malek, Ph.D., from the Medical University of South Carolina in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nwahomepage.com

How to get Monoclonal Antibodies for treatment of COVID-19

“Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies that help your body fight the virus.” Heather Hutchinson is a nurse practitioner with Washington Regional. “Getting these antibodies early within the course of the illness can help prevent hospitalization and further progression of Covid-19. “. “Washington Regional provides monoclonal antibody treatment at our Covid-19...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Health
Diseases & Treatments
PopSugar

How to Manage Sleep Regressions

If you're a parent in the throes of what looks and feels like a sleep regression, we feel for you. Sleep regressions occur when a baby who seems to have gotten into a solid sleep routine suddenly begins waking during the night, or has trouble falling asleep. They usually last about two to four weeks, but it can feel a whole lot longer (especially in the 2 a.m. hour!). Every baby is different, and this can happen at any age, but it's generally linked to major developmental phases (think teething, growth spurts, or learning to crawl). Here are a few tips on how to handle your baby's sleep regressions.
HEALTH
Medscape News

New AHA Guidance on Managing Obesity-Related Hypertension

Whereas previous scientific statements from the American Heart Association (AHA) have addressed how diet, physical activity, and weight control can help prevent and manage hypertension, a new AHA statement focuses on obesity-related hypertension. The document, which was published online September 20 in Hypertension, also identifies knowledge gaps and suggests future...
WEIGHT LOSS
Psych Centra

How to Manage OCD: 6 Ways

When obsessions and compulsions arise, many methods can help you manage your OCD symptoms. The symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can make daily activities and tasks more challenging. Obsessions, doubt, and rumination mean that you may spend hours at a time repeating a task or questioning if it was done right.
MENTAL HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Managing Adequate/Inadequate Treatment Response in MM

Recommended next steps regarding treatment for patients with transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma based on prior responses to therapy. Robert Orlowski, MD, PhD: Let’s go to the next polling question. If a patient achieves what you consider to be an adequate treatment response, what’s your next step? What are the options? Then we’ll discuss this as a panel. No. 1, continuing therapy as is. No. 2, changing the regimen to try to achieve an even better response—I guess this is if you’re not MRD [minimal residual response] negative. Or No.3, discontinuing therapy. Let’s see how the audience feels about this.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
artofhealthyliving.com

How Infrared Treatment Heals Pain?

Infrared light therapy is an innovative and new light-based therapy to treat inflammation and pain in different parts of the body. Unlike UV light, which might prove dangerous to the skin and the cells, infrared treatment can enhance cell generation. Moreover, infrared light can be targeted and delivered with specific...
HEALTH
vivareston.com

How Men Think About Skin Treatment

As a Medical Spa and being part of a growing Beauty Industry, we recognize that there is a difference in how Men perceive this industry. Men who might have scoffed at the idea of any cosmetic procedures just a decade ago are now receiving treatments in record numbers. So what gives? Why are men joining women in wanting to persevere a youthful look? Many men have discovered that whether they are job-hunting, entering the dating scene or just trying to stay competitive in a world that places increasing emphasis on looking younger. Men are joining women in receiving help in having that youthful, younger looking skin.
VIENNA, VA
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension Of The Newborn (PPHN): Causes And Treatment

Persistent pulmonary hypertension in the newborn(PPHN) happens when their blood continues to circulate in the same manner as it did while they were in the mother’s womb. In babies with PPHN, the blood circulation does not adapt to breathing outside the womb (1). As a result, too much blood bypasses the baby’s lungs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

