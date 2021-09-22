How to manage hypertension with modern treatments

If you're a parent in the throes of what looks and feels like a sleep regression, we feel for you. Sleep regressions occur when a baby who seems to have gotten into a solid sleep routine suddenly begins waking during the night, or has trouble falling asleep. They usually last about two to four weeks, but it can feel a whole lot longer (especially in the 2 a.m. hour!). Every baby is different, and this can happen at any age, but it's generally linked to major developmental phases (think teething, growth spurts, or learning to crawl). Here are a few tips on how to handle your baby's sleep regressions.

