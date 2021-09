Shirley Mae Mapp, 61, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital. A private graveside service will be for immediate family only. A walk-through visitation will beFriday, Sept. 24, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.