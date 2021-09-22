Glenn Mollette — Focus on what you do

As I continue my reading in a chronologically arranged Bible, I have made it past Manasseh and Amon and into the reign of the boy king Josiah. Most of the questions God asked of humans were rhetorical but not this pair of questions asked of Jeremiah about 13 years into the reign of Josiah who began to reign at the ripe old age of 8 years. Jeremiah will grow into the foremost prophet of Judah in the years leading up to (and into) the Babylonian Captivity. His ministry to Judah would last for over 40 years, maybe even close to 50 years. His ministry was certainly not comfortable or easy. In Jeremiah 1:1-10, we are told that Jeremiah was descended from priests, thus destined to be a priest himself, but God would soon add significant prophetic duties to his job description. In these ten verses, we receive a brief summary of Jeremiah’s call and God’s promise to be with him.

