With a new academic year underway, Jewish college students across America are in receipt of yet more empirical evidence that the anxiety they are experiencing is not a figment of their imagination. A poll released last week by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law found that more than 65% of Jewish college kids have felt unsafe on campus because of verbal, social media or physical attacks. Approximately 50% find it necessary to hide their Jewish identity. Almost 70% either personally experienced some form of anti-Jewish assault in the recent past or were familiar with one.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO