‘The Many Saints of Newark’ landed the perfect actor to play young Tony Sopranos: Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini. Here’s what you need to know. Michael Gandolfini has arrived. The 22-year-old son of James Gandolfini took on the role of his lifetime in The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming feature film (and prequel to The Sopranos.) For Michael, playing a young version of Tony Soprano, the character his father made famous on the HBO series, was no easy task. “The pressure is real,” he told The New York Times. “There’s fear. But the second layer, that a lot of people don’t think about, which was actually harder, is to play Tony Soprano.” He added that with the role “not only was it the feeling of my dad — it was like, Tony Soprano is a [expletive] hard character.”

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO