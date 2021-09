Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach, Fl-After Rosh Hashonah and Yom Kippur, Jews celebrate Sukkot. Information about this Jewish celebration is explained below by Chabad.org. Ever since, we remember G-d’s kindness and reaffirm our trust in His providence by dwelling in a sukkah–a hut of temporary construction with a roof covering of branches–for the duration of the Sukkot festival (on the Jewish calendar Tishrei 15-21). For seven days and nights, we eat all our meals in the sukkah and otherwise regard it as our home.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO