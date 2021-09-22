CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholarly outputs of EU Research Funding Programs: Understanding differences between datasets of publications reported by grant holders and OpenAIRE Research Graph in H2020

By Alexis-Michel Mugabushaka, Miriam Baglioni, Alessia Bardi, Paolo Manghi
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Linking research results to grants is an essential prerequisite for an effective monitoring and evaluation of funding programs. For the EU research funding programs, there are multiple datasets linking scholarly publications to the individual grants, including both open data and those from commercial bibliometric databases. In this paper, we systematically compare openly available data from two data sources: on one hand those reported by the Grant holders (and subsequently published by the European Commission on open data portal) and those from the OpenAIRE Research Graph which collect data from multiple sources. We describe the dataflow leading to their creation and assess the quality of data by validating, on sample basis, the link.

