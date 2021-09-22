CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Hut seeks to hire 40,000 permanent employees

Pizza Marketplace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizza Hut is hiring 40,000 new permanent team members across the country by the end of 2021. Positions are available at both the corporate and franchise level with the majority of open jobs focused on cook and driver roles, according to a press release. "Pizza Hut has continued to see...

