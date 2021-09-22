Neal Grantham, 80, of Griffin passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Neal was born in Cordele, Georgia on Sept. 14, 1941. His parents, George Hugh Grantham and Ruby Lorene Moss Grantham, his brother that passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, Johnny West. Neal owned and operated Neal’s Automatic Transmission since the mid 1970s. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War. Neal was a member of Rock Springs Church, where he was active in prison ministry and a former deacon.